US advances in CONCACAF Gold Cup but still a work in progress and inconsistent under Pochettino

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The United States is moving to the knockout rounds at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, like it always does.

Yet two wins in two matches have been far from consistent and still raise questions about the young squad coach Mauricio Pochettino is guiding into the quarterfinals.

The Americans advanced out of Group D with a match still to play with Thursday night's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia thanks to defender Chris Richards' left-footed goal off a free kick from Sebastian Berhalter.

“We need to be calm,” Pochettino said. “This is the second victory in a row in the competition. We still need to be improve. The competition is going to be tougher.”

Richards' goal was the lone moment of finesse from a U.S. attack that scored five goals against Trinidad and Tobago, and then looked mostly stagnant and stifled by Saudi Arabia on a steamy night in Texas.

There were a couple of glaring defensive lapses, as well. Richards had to track back to save the U.S. from an early deficit when a mistake by Alex Freeman nearly surrendered a goal in the first half.

The Americans' two wins in the tournament so far have come against a Trinidad and Tobago team ranked No. 100 in the world, and No. 58 Saudi Arabia. They will end Group D play Sunday against No. 83 Haiti in Arlington, Texas.

Pochettino dismissed the low ranking for Saudi Arabia, noting its first-round victory over eventual champion Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.

“It wasn't an easy game. They are very competitive,” Pochettino said. “They have quality.”

The U.S. will have to navigate a tournament that will only get tougher with a roster Pochettino stitched together with many of the usual stars and starters sitting out for personal reasons, injuries or playing in the Club World Cup.

Missing the tournament for the U.S. are regulars Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest.

And forward Haji Wright did not suit up for the match against Saudi Arabia because team officials said he has an “issue” with his left Achilles tendon. The team did not elaborate.

Richards, who scored his second career goal for the Americans, said he sees a roster that is growing as it navigates the Gold Cup in its last competitive matches before the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

“We're on to the next round. More than anything, we sent a statement to the rest of CONCACAF we're not taking anyone lightly,” Richards said. “The Gold Cup is a lot longer than anything we've played in so far, but CONCACAF teams might not have as much quality, but they definitely have fight.”

