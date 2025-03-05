US-Mexico joint bid for 2031 Women's World Cup gets clearer path as FIFA excludes Europe until 2035

ZURICH (AP) — The expected bid by the United States and Mexico to co-host the 2031 Women’s World Cup can face only a rival bid from Africa, with FIFA on Wednesday excluding Europe from the contest.

FIFA also invited bids for the 2035 tournament only from Europe or Africa, and the four British federations — England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales — said they would enter the contest.

FIFA said it expected to pick hosts for both tournaments at its annual congress next year, likely to be held on the eve of the men’s 2026 World Cup being co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The U.S. and Mexico bid has been favored to win 2031 Women’s World Cup hosting rights since last year, when the two federations pulled out of bidding for the 2027 edition. That tournament will be played in Brazil, which beat a European co-hosting bid from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The North American soccer body CONCACAF is due its turn to host another Women’s World Cup ahead of European body UEFA.

Canada hosted the 2015 tournament and France hosted the 2019 edition. The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003. Australia and New Zealand co-hosted in 2023.

Asked about Canada's interest in hosting the 2031 tournament, a Canada Soccer spokesman said: "We're not contemplating this opportunity for the moment."

No African country has hosted a Women’s World Cup, with the inaugural edition in 1991. South Africa’s bid in the 2027 contest was withdrawn months before getting to the vote.

2035 bid

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed a 2035 bid.

“Football is and always will be at the core of our country’s identity,” he said. “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy.”

The Football Associations of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will submit a declaration of interest to FIFA in the first quarter of this year.

England hosted the Women’s European Championship in 2022 and, in a joint bid with Ireland, Scotland and Wales, will stage the men’s Euros in 2028.

___

