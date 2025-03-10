US to play friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland ahead of CONCACAF Gold Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The U.S. faces Turkey on June 7 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and Switzerland three days later at Nashville, Tennessee, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup, the championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, opens on June 14. The draw is on April 10.

Mexico has won the tournament nine times, including the previous edition in 2023. The U.S. has seven championships and Canada one.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer