United States women's national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn has announced her retirement from professional soccer on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old had an illustrious 16-year career with the national team, playing in three Women's World Cups and three Olympic games, winning World Cups in 2015 and 2019 as well as Olympic gold in 2012 and bronze in 2020.

She ends her career with 219 caps for the United States, 10th all-time in USWNT history. She also captained the Americans 42 times in her career.

“I learned early on that we were all just renting our jerseys,” said Sauerbrunn in a statement. “That I got to wear the U.S. Soccer crest once was an honor and privilege for which I’m forever grateful. The fact that I got to do it over 200 times is truly humbling. I competed with and learned from some of the greatest players and leaders this sport has ever seen, and I consider myself beyond lucky to have been able to play a small part in this program’s storied history.”

In the NWSL, Sauerbrunn played five seasons with FC Kansas City, two with the Utah Royals and the past five years with the Portland Thorns. She won NWSL titles in 2014 and 2015 with Kansas City and in 2022 with the Thorns.

She won NWSL defender of the year four times and appeared in 189 games.