PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paige Monaghan and KK Ream scored and the Utah Royals won just their second game of the season, 2-1 over Portland Thorns in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night.

In the night's other matches, Gotham beat the defending champion Orlando Pride 2-0; the Houston Dash played to a 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville; and the San Diego Wave played to a scoreless draw with the Seattle Reign.

The Royals (2-11-5) moved out of last place in the league standings with the win, and now sit above the Chicago Stars in 13th place.

It was Portland's second straight loss at Providence Park after a 10-game regular season home unbeaten streak.

Reilyn Turner nearly scored in the opening minutes but Mandy McGlynn deftly stopped it as Portland (7-6-5) peppered Utah with early shots. Turner leads the Thorns with five goals.

But Utah got the opening goal in the 22nd minute when Monaghan scored on a breakaway. Monaghan's first goal of the season ended a span of 470 scoreless minutes for Utah.

Ream, 16, scored her first goal of the season for Utah in the 85th.

Julie Dufour, acquired by the Thorns in a trade with Angel City this week, scored in stoppage time.

Thorns midfielder Olivia Moultrie, 19, hit 5,000 minutes played in the league in the opening half making her the youngest player to hit the milestone.

Sheridan comes up big

Kailen Sheridan made five saves and the San Diego Wave held on for a scoreless draw on the road against the Seattle Reign.

The Wave (8-4-6) are unbeaten in seven straight road games, an ongoing blub record. San Diego has lost just once on the road this season.

Sheridan was busy from the start, making a leaping save in the seventh minute to deny Madison Curry’s attempt from outside the box.

The Reign (7-6-5) have lost just one match in their last eight.

Wave defender Kristen McNabb made her 150th career NWSL appearance.

Esther gets No. 12 in Gotham win

Esther Gonzalez scored her league-leading 12th goal in a 2-0 road victory against the Orlando Pride.

Esther jumped on a pass from Rose Lavelle at the top of the box before maneuvering around a defender and smoothly put away a shot that Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse couldn't reach in the 12th minute.

Esther leads the league's Golden Boot Race for most goals.

Jaelin Howell volleyed home a ball that bounced off a Pride player to make it 2-0 for Gotham (6-6-6) in first-half stoppage time.

The loss snapped a three-game unbeaten streak at home for the Pride (8-5-4).

With the shutout, Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has allowed just 32 goals in her first 40 regular-season starts, setting a new NWSL record for fewest goals allowed over that span.

Dash pull into a draw with late goal

Evelina Duljan scored in stoppage time to pull the Houston Dash into a 1-1 draw on the road with Racing Louisville.

The Dash (5-8-5) are undefeated in five straight matches. Duljan's goal was her first of the season.

Taylor Flint scored in the 71st minute for Racing Louisville, which was back at home after a three-game road trip. Racing (7-6-5) has not dropped a game in four straight matches.

Forward Makenna Morris started for Louisville, two days after she was acquired in a trade with the Washington Spirit.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer