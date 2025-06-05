The party is in Tashkent tonight.

Uzbekistan qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday after a 0-0 draw with the United Arab Emirates. It's the first time the Central Asian nation has qualified for the quadrennial tournament.

The draw puts Uzbekistan on 18 points, giving them an insurmountable lead over third-place UAE. Group leaders Iran have already qualified.

Uzbekistan also becomes the first debutants to qualify for next summer's tourney to be co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Most of the Uzbekistan squad plays in the Uzbekistan Super League, but there are also a handful of European-based players including Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and its team captain, Roma forward Eldor Shomurodov.

Uzbekistan joins hosts Canada, the United States and Mexico, as well as Iran, Japan, New Zealand and holders Argentina as the teams who have already punched their ticket into the 48-team field.