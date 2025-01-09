VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Rise continue to build out their roster ahead of the inaugural National Super League season, signing veteran midfielder Nikki Stanton on Thursday.

Stanton joins the Rise following nine seasons in the National Women's Soccer League, including the last three with the Seattle Reign.

The 34-year-old from North Bend, Wash., helped Seattle capture the NWSL shield in 2022.

She previously played for the Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue FC in the NWSL, Perth Glory in Australia's W-League, and Klepp in Norway.

Stanton played her college soccer for the Fairfield University Stags and was a three-time selection to the All-MAAC first team.

Rise sporting director Stephanie Labbe said in a release that Stanton will bring leadership to the team, strengthen the midfield, and make an immediate impact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.