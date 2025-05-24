BURNABY - Kahli Johnson's goal in the 16th minute lifted the visiting Calgary Wild FC to a 1-1 Northern Super League draw with the Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday at Swangard Stadium.

Mariah Lee opened scoring for the hosts with a goal in the 11th minute.

The visitors controlled possession for 51 per cent of the match and had 12 shots, including six on target. The Rise had seven shots and only two on target.

The Wild had six corner kicks compared to the Rise's three, and Vancouver took two of the three yellow cards handed out in the Canadian professional women's soccer match.

With the tie, Vancouver's record improves to three wins, two losses and two draws, while the Wild have two wins, two losses and two draws.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Halifax Tides on Thursday, June 5

Rise: Visit the Montreal Roses on Saturday, June 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.