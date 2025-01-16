Vancouver Rise FC announced Thursday that the club has signed Canadian national team midfielder Quinn ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season.

“I’m so excited to come home and play professional soccer in Canada,” said Quinn. “With Vancouver Rise FC, we hope to inspire a new generation of talented young athletes in Canada and beyond.”

The 29-year-old won an Olympic gold medal with Canada at the Toyko 2020 Olympic and bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The Toronto, native was highest drafted Canadian in NWSL history after being selected third overall by the Washington Spirit in 2018. Quinn spent six seasons with Seattle Reign FC, winning the NWSL Shield in 2022.

Quinn has made more than 100 career international appearances for Canada.

“Quinn is a trailblazer, someone who has forged their own path, and created history along the way,” added Stephanie Labbé, sporting director of Vancouver Rise FC. “Having Quinn be a part of Vancouver Rise FC is a game changing moment, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have someone of their quality on the pitch. With two World Cups, three Olympic games, and two Olympic medals to their name, they will elevate the level of our team, and continue to be a role model for so many young athletes in our country.

"Quinn is bold, and real, and everyone who crosses paths with them understands the power of being authentically you, and how that can elevate yourself and everyone around you. I am so proud that our supporters get the chance to cheer for someone of their quality, and I know Quinn will be a force to be reckoned with in our league.”

Quinn also spent two seasons playing in Europe with Paris FC in 2019 and Swedish side Vittsjö GIK in 2020.

They became the first openly non-binary transgender athlete to both compete, medal, and become a gold medalist at an Olympic Games in 2021, and to play at the FIFA World Cup in 2023.

The NSL is set to kick off in April.