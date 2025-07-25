BURNABY - Samantha Chang's two first-half goals was all Vancouver Rise FC needed in defeating AFC Toronto 2-1 on Thursday in Northern Super League action.

Chang scored in the 19th and 35th minutes to tie the game, then put Vancouver (5-5-3) ahead in the contest.

Kaylee Hunter opened the scoring, putting Toronto (8-5-1) on the board just nine minutes into the game.

Toronto, which sits atop the NSL standings, has now lost two in a row on the heels of a five-game winning streak.

Vancouver, meanwhile, has won two straight having entered Thursday's match coming off a 6-0 win over Halifax last Saturday.

Vancouver next hosts Ottawa Rapid FC on Aug. 2, while Toronto next visits Calgary Wild FC on Aug. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.