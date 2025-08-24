OTTAWA - Samantha Chang capped a two-goal effort with the game winner as Vancouver Rise FC held off Ottawa Rapid FC 3-2 on Sunday in Northern Super League action at TD Place.

Chang, who opened the scoring in the 24th minute, netted the winning goal in the 89th minute, just one minute after Julia Benati tied it at 2-2 for Ottawa.

Holly Ward's goal in the 75th minute gave the Rise a 2-1 edge.

Delaney Baie Pridham, the league's leading scorer, scored her 15th of the season in the 56th minute to get the Rapid on the board and tie it at 1-1.

The win allowed Vancouver (7-5-5) to leap past Ottawa (7-6-4) into third place in the league standings.

The Rise will next host Montreal Roses FC on Saturday while the Rapid welcome Halifax Tides FC on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2025.