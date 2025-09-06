Latifah Abdu scored in the 15th and 53rd minutes, Jessica De Filippo added another goal five minutes into first-half stoppage time and the host Vancouver Rise blanked the Calgary Wild 6-0 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby, B.C.

Quinn (65th minute), Mariah Lee (72nd minute) and Lisa Pechersky (78th minute) also scored for the surging Rise.

The Rise (9-5-5) remain six points behind AFC Toronto for top spot in the NSL, but move four points ahead of both the Ottawa Rapid and Montreal Roses. Calgary (6-11-2) is in fifth place.

Vancouver controlled 62 per cent of the possession and outshot the Wild 24-11 (8-5) on target. Goalkeeper Morgan McAslan got the clean sheet for Vancouver.

The Rise took eight corners and one of three yellow cards handed out in the match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2025.