VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Rise have added a Canadian forward to their roster, signing Jessica De Filippo.

The 23-year-old from St. Lazare, Que., played with the Whitecaps FC women's League1 BC team in July, making nine appearances across all competitions.

Rise sporting director Stephanie Labbé says in a release that De Filippo is a "talented attacking player" who the Northern Super League team is excited to see grow.

The five-foot-10 forward scored twice for the Whitecaps in the team's interprovincial championship semifinal win over the Calgary Blizzard, then started all five matches in the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup.

She previously played in Spain's first tier Liga F and in the top level Frauen-Bundesliga in Germany.

De Filippo forward represented Canada at the 2018 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was called up to the senior women's national team in 2019.

“At only 23-years-old, she has already gained a great deal of experience playing in top professional leagues," Labbé said. "I'm excited to see her scoring goals in front of our fans.”

