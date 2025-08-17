TORONTO - Jessica De Filippo pounced on a misplayed ball in the first minute of the second half to score the winning goal as the short-handed Vancouver Rise surprised first-place AFC Toronto 1-0 in Northern Super League action at BMO Field on Sunday.

Despite playing one player short for the entire second half — Jasmyne Spencer was ejected from the match for fouls in the 29th and 39th minutes — the visitors were able to contain the Toronto offence.

Rise goalkeeper Morgan McAslan made five saves to record the clean sheet. Vancouver improved to 6-5-5, while Toronto slipped to 10-6-2.

Toronto controlled possession for 54 per cent of the match, but were outshot 12-9, including 6-5 on-target.

Toronto took eight of the match's 10 corners.

UP NEXT

Vancouver: Visits Ottawa Rapid on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Toronto: Hosts Calgary Wild on Saturday, Aug. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2025.