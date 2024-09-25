Vancouver's B.C. Place to host games at soccer's 2025 Gold Cup

Vancouver's B.C. Place Stadium has been named as one of the host venues for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the biennial regional championship for teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

CONCACAF, the governing body for soccer in the region, announced the host cities on Wednesday for the tournament, which will run from June 14 to July 6. CONCACAF said the allocation of games will be revealed at a later date.

B.C. Place will also host games at the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico

It will be Vancouver's first time hosting games at the Gold Cup, which will again be primarily held in the U.S.

The only other Canadian venue to host a Gold Cup game is Toronto's BMO Field, which was the site of two games in 2015 and one in 2023.

It remains to be seen whether planned renovations to B.C. Place for the World Cup, will be finished by the start of the Gold Cup. PavCo — the Crown corporation that owns the stadium — put out a request for proposal in December for a construction manager to oversee work needed.

PavCo’s RFP indicates B.C. Place, which turned 40 last year, will need more VIP suites and hospitality space on the stadium’s third level, an upgrade to food-court concessions, renovation of washrooms and installation of more elevators.

The province said in April that World Cup renovations and tournament operations would cost from $149 million to $196 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.