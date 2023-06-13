Julia Grosso has claimed an honour in Italy.

The 22-year-old Vancouver native has been named Serie A Midfielder of the Season.

Just Julia being named Serie A midfielder of the season! 😎😜👏 pic.twitter.com/bFU7aDHw0u — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) June 13, 2023

Grosso appeared in 20 league games for the Bianconeri this season, scoring three goals.

The Texas product just completed her second season in Torino. Juventus finished as runners-up to Roma.

Internationally, Grosso has been capped 50 times by Canada and scored the gold medal-clinching penalty at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Grosso was recently named to the team's camp roster ahead of next month's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.