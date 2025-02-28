VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have advanced in the CONCACAF Champions Cup tournament after beating Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa 2-0.

The result gave the 'Caps a 3-2 edge in the two-legged aggregate series after dropping a 2-1 decision in Costa Rica last week.

Vancouver will face LIGA MX club CF Monterrey in the round of 16 next week.

Brian White scored both of Vancouver's goals Thursday. He headed a ball in past Saprissa goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado in the 47th minute and slotted in a rebound in the first minute of injury time.

The ‘Caps were the more dangerous team across the first half, outshooting the visitors 4-2 and registering the lone on-target shot.

Vancouver plays its Major League Soccer season home-opener Sunday against the L.A. Galaxy.

Canadian forward Ali Ahmed had multiple chances for the Whitecaps across the first half when he tallied three of the team’s four shots.

His first came in the 13th minute when Ahmed slipped through a clutch of defenders in the penalty area, collected a through ball from Pedro Vite, and charged toward the Saprissa net, only to see Alvarado come off his line to block the ensuing shot.

Fellow Canadian Sam Adekugbe sliced Ahmed a pass at the top of the six-yard box in the 34th minute, but Ahmed’s shot sailed wide of the post. The 24-year-old from Toronto pulled his jersey up over his face in apparent disbelief.

White got Vancouver on the board in the 47th minute, heading a pass from Jayden Nelson into the bottom-right corner of the net for his first goal of 2025.

The tally came a day after the Whitecaps announced they had signed the American striker to a two-year extension through 2027.

Nelson registered his fourth assist of the season on the play. The 22-year-old midfielder from Brampton, Ont., contributed three helpers and a goal when the ‘Caps thumped their regional rivals, the Portland Timbers, 4-1 to open the MLS season Sunday.

White came close to putting away his second of the night in the 72nd minute when he fired a shot off the post from inside the six-yard box.

Former Whitecap Kendall Waston came close to netting a goal for Saprissa with a shot in tight in the 66th minute, but Vancouver 'keeper Yohei Takaoka dove across his line to snatch the ball out of harm's way.

The Japanese netminder made one save on the night to earn his first clean sheet of the season.

Waston registered Saprissa's best chance of the night in the 85th minute when he launched a blast from near the penalty spot, sending the ball ricocheting off the crossbar.

White sealed the win in the first minute of injury time when he collected a rebound off a corner kick and quickly sent it in past Alvarado to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead in front of an announced 14,509 at B.C. Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.