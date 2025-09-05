Canada leads Romania 2-0 at the half of a friendly in Bucharest on a goal and an assist from Ali Ahmed.

The goal was the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder's first international marker. Jonathan David had Canada's other goal.

The match is the first-ever meeting between 28th-ranked Canada and 48th-ranked Romania.

It was the hosts who had the best early chance. Eyuspor's Denis Dragus got a step inside Luc de Fougerolles and got on the end of an Alex Dobre cross, but his headed was just wide of the far post in the sixth minute and didn't trouble Maxime Crepeau.

But Canada struck first through a set piece. After Tajon Buchanan was fouled, Ahmed delivered a fine free kick to the near post that was met by a David header to open the scoring in the 14th. The goal was the Juventus forward's 37th for Canada.

With Canada on the front foot for much of the half, Romania paid for a moment of indecision in the 22nd. After miscommunication with a defender, goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan dithered with the ball and was dispossessed by Ahmed, who poked into an open net.

The Toronto-born Ahmed is playing in his 18th match for Canada.

Some lax play from the Canada backline gave Romania its best chance in the 34th, but Genoa midfielder Nicolae Stanciu rang his close-range effort off of the outside of the post.

Attempting to make amends for his earlier mistake, Moldovan did well to parry away a shot from distance by Stephen Eustaquio in the 36th minute.

Friday's match is one of six friendlies Canada has scheduled between now and the end of 2025. Jesse Marsch's team is next in action on Monday against Wales.