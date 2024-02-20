Alex Morgan will replace Mia Fishel on the United States' Gold Cup roster, USA Soccer announced on Tuesday, after the 22-year-old Chelsea forward tore her ACL in training on Monday.

Roster Update: Alex Morgan will replace forward Mia Fishel on the #USWNT roster for the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup » https://t.co/NaJVdvaKMJ



Fishel tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee during training on Feb. 19



Wishing Big Fish a healthy recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/Z5oxQg2ihY — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) February 20, 2024

“I’m gutted for Mia, and I know the team and the entire staff is as well,” USWNT interim manager Twila Kilgore said. “She’s been very effective in camp and has worked hard to make an impact. Since she’s been getting call-ups to the national team, she’s shown a tremendous growth mindset, a desire to absorb information and has been a total team player. I know she’ll come back strong and hopefully be in the mix for the next World Cup. As we start this tournament, we’re fortunate to be able to add a player like Alex to the roster. Her accomplishments speak for themselves, she’s been training extremely hard with the Wave in preseason, and I know she’ll be more than ready to contribute in this tournament."

Fishel was in the midst of her first season at Chelsea where she registered a goal and an assist in four Women's Super League matches. Capped three times by the USWNT, the UCLA product has one goal in international play.

Morgan, 34, heads to her eighth major competition as a member of the USWNT. Capped 215 times, the 10th-most all-time and second among active players, Morgan's 121 goals are fifth-most in USWNT history and most among active competitors.

Morgan has spent the past two seasons with the San Diego Wave.

The US opens their Gold Cup on Tuesday night in Carson City, CA against the Dominican Republic.