Veteran midfielder Desiree Scott, in her international swansong, leads the Canadian roster named for a pair of international friendlies against Haiti in the May/June FIFA international window.

The 37-year-old Scott will call time on her international career May 31 in her hometown of Winnipeg. After the game at Princess Auto Stadium, seventh-ranked Canada will host No. 51 Haiti on June 3 at Montreal's Stade Saputo.

Scott, known as "the Destroyer" for her ability to break up opposition attacks, has earned 187 caps dating back to February 2010. She will continue to play club football for Ottawa Rapid of the Northern Super League.

Scott is one of three NSL players on Casey Stoney's roster. The others are midfielder Emma Regan (AFC Toronto) and forward Holly Ward (Vancouver Rise FC).

The 24-player roster includes 17 who were part of last month's two-game series against Argentina that saw Canada lose 1-0 April 8 in Langford, B.C., after winning 3-0 April 4 in Vancouver,

Simi Awujo, Jordyn Huitema, Olivia Smith and Evelyne Viens return from injury while Marie Levasseur gets her first call-up to the senior squad since 2022. The 27-year-old defender from Stoneham, Que., who plays in France for Montpellier, has 10 caps already.

There is a first senior call-up for Zara Chavoshi, a 22-year-old Orlando Pride defender who is a former Canadian youth international.

Chavoshi's father and mother emigrated from Iran and Vietnam, respectively, and met in Canada. Chavoshi, who was born in the United States and played collegiate soccer as Wake Forest, has dual Canada and U.S. citizenship.

The squad also includes 19-year-old Michigan State midfielder Kayla Briggs, who made her senior debut in the loss to Argentina.

Earlier Tuesday, Angel City FC announced that veteran defender Vanessa Gilles has been transferred to Germany's Bayern Munich. Gilles, who has 51 Canada caps, spent the last three seasons on loan to France's Lyon.

The 29-year-old from Ottawa will join the German side when her loan period expires July 1.

Canada has won all three previous meetings with Haiti, most recently in a 6-0 victory in 2012 in CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying play in Vancouver.

Canada Roster

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D’Angelo, Aston Villa (England); Lysianne Proulx, Juventus (Italy); Kailen Sheridan, San Diego Wave (NWSL).

Defenders: Gabrielle Carle, Washington Spirit (NWSL); Zara Chavoshi, Orlando Pride (NWSL); Vanessa Gilles, FCF Olympique Lyonnais (France); Ashley Lawrence, Chelsea (England); Marie Levasseur, Montpellier HSC (France); Jade Rose, Harvard University (NCAA); Shelina Zadorsky, West Ham United (England).

Midfielders: Marie-Yasmine Alidou, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Jessie Fleming, Portland Thorns FC (NWSL); Simi Awujo, Manchester United (England); Kayla Briggs, Michigan State University (NCAA); Julia Grosso, Chicago Red Stars (NWSL); Emma Regan, AFC Toronto (NSL); Desiree Scott, Ottawa Rapid FC (NSL).

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Seattle Reign FC (NWSL); Adriana Leon, San Diego Wave FC (NWSL); Nichelle Prince, Kansas City Current (NWSL); Olivia Smith, Liverpool (England); Janine Sonis, Racing Louisville FC (NWSL); Evelyne Viens, AS Roma; Holly Ward, Vancouver Rise FC (NSL).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.