Veteran players providing leadership for embattled Canadian soccer team at Olympics

MARSEILLE, France — A leadership by committee approach has worked wonders for an embattled Canadian women's soccer team that has defied the odds at the Paris Olympics.

The gut punch of a six-point deduction in the standings would have been a death sentence for many teams, especially with No. 2 France in the group. But Canada took on the challenge with aplomb and managed to lock up a quarterfinal berth against Germany on Saturday at Marseille Stadium.

"It's just the ability to bounce back every time and to prove a lot of people wrong," Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan said Friday after a team workout at Stade Roger Couderc. "We just want to make sure that we don't leave this tournament with any regrets."

A Canada Soccer drone spying scandal before the tournament dominated headlines for over a week.

In addition to the point deduction, FIFA issued a hefty fine to the federation and suspended three coaching staff members for one year. There's no suggestion the players had any involvement.

After all the drama, a 1-0 win over Colombia on Wednesday gave eighth-ranked Canada (3-0-0) the three points it needed. Fourth-ranked Germany (2-1-0), meanwhile, posted three-goal wins over Australia and Zambia in group play but dropped a 4-1 decision to the United States.

"Anything is possible and we know that from the last Olympics," said midfielder Julia Grosso, who scored the gold-medal winner on penalty kicks three years ago in Tokyo. "I think we're capable of defending our medal."

Several veterans and even some young players have stepped up to provide leadership and support as the team endured the controversy whirlwind and daily news developments.

Gilles, who scored winners in the last two games, has been a vocal presence. Jessie Fleming, who succeeded retired legend Christine Sinclair as captain, has helped anchor the squad.

And it was Sheridan who delivered a pre-game speech before a must-win game against France last week.

"There has been a lot of people stepping up," Sheridan said. "But it's not one or two, it's 22."

Canada opened with a 2-1 win over New Zealand and beat France by the same score after Gilles scored in the 12th minute of injury time. That allowed Canada to control its own destiny entering the group-stage finale.

"We're really united," said Canada forward Evelyne Viens. "We know our quality."

A recent montage from rights-holder CBC meshed a post-game interview of an emotionally drained, impassioned Gilles with similar footage from Phil Esposito at the 1972 Summit Series and Wayne Gretzky at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

"We did nothing and we're just so tired of defending ourselves for something that we had no control over," Gilles said after the France win. "There's nothing we could have done. We got no advantage. We go out there and we play our hearts out."

Acting head coach Andy Spence said he has seen traits from the centre back and others that have helped galvanize the group.

"I think the (video) clips encapsulate everything Vanessa is," he said. "She's actually grown into this leadership role that she's almost assumed along the way."

Sinclair was the team's North Star during her long run as captain. Now it's Fleming who has helped lead the squad with assistance from veterans like Gilles, Sheridan, Ashley Lawrence, Kadeshia Buchanan, Janine Beckie and others.

"I think there's a real group effort toward that both on and off the pitch, which is super," Spence said. "It's been really nice to see that evolution."

In the other quarterfinal matchups, the Americans will play Japan, Colombia faces Spain and France meets Brazil.

Winners will advance to Tuesday's semifinals. The gold-medal game is set for Aug. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.