ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Victor Osimhen scored but couldn’t lift Nigeria to a winning start in the Africa Cup of Nations as the “Super Eagles” were held 1-1 by Equatorial Guinea in their opening game on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Jesús Owono produced a string of saves to frustrate three-time champion Nigeria in the second half after Osimhen had equalized in the first.

Nigeria dominated from the start only to be caught out in the 36th minute when José Machín set up Iban Salvador to fire Equatorial Guinea ahead.

Osimhen replied around a minute later when Ademola Lookman’s deflected cross dropped kindly for him to head in at the far post.

Nigeria struck the post through Moses Simon but was unable to get any more goals despite intense pressure, with Owono in inspired form.

The result leaves coach José Peseiro’s team under pressure going into Thursday’s Group A game against host nation Ivory Coast, which started the tournament Saturday with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

Peseiro surprised many by dropping AC Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze and Fulham defender Calvin Bassey to the bench in favor of Nantes forward Simon and PAOK’s William Troost-Ekong at the back.

Osimhen scored 10 of the team’s 22 goals in qualifying for the tournament, five more than any other player.

Nigeria is going for its fourth title after its last win in 2013. Nigeria lost the final the last time the competition was staged in Ivory Coast in 1984.

Equatorial Guinea is making just its fourth appearance, and only the second after having to qualify as a non-host.

Mohamed Salah’s bid to lead Egypt to a record-extending eighth title will start later Sunday against Mozambique. Also in Group B, the “Black Stars” of Ghana begin their bid for a first title since 1982 against Cape Verde.

