STOCKHOLM (AP) — Viktor Gyökeres has pulled out of Sweden's squad for upcoming friendlies against Hungary and Algeria because of an injury.

The Swedish Football Association said the injury was “minor” without elaborating.

Sporting Lisbon striker Gyökeres left the national team training base in Bosön after being assessed by team medics.

Gyökeres has just completed an outstanding season for Lisbon — scoring 48 goals and winning the Portuguese league and cup double. He has established himself as one of the top strikers in world soccer, sparking speculation about a transfer to one of Europe's giants during the offseason.

Sweden plays Hungary on June 6 and Algeria on June 10.

