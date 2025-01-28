Villarreal a 'strong contender' to acquire Buchanan from Inter Milan on loan

Canadian midfielder Tajon Buchanan could be playing for a new club team in the near future.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports that La Liga's Villarreal are becoming a "strong contender" to acquire Buchanan on loan from Inter Milan of Serie A.

"Nothing is finalized, but Villarreal have been keen on Buchanan for a while now," Scianitti added.

The 25-year-old native of Brampton, Ont., has not recorded a goal or assist in six matches this season for Inter Milan, his second campaign with the Italian club. Buchanan scored one goal with the team in 2023-24.

Buchanan has made 43 appearances for the Canadian men's national team, scoring four goals.

Buchanan suffered a broken tibia while training for Canada's quarter-final match against Venezuela at the Copa America in June and was forced to undergo surgery because of the injury.