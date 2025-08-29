Tajon Buchanan has some Canadian company at the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal announced the signing of forward Tani Oluwaseyi from Minnesota United on Friday.

Oluwaseyi, 25, joins the club on a deal through 2030.

Sources confirm to TSN's Matt Scianitti that the transfer fee for Oluwaseyi was $11.7 million CAD. He notes that Oluwaseyi is viewed as a replacement for France under-21 forward Thierno Barry, who joined Everton last week.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Mississauga, Ont., Oluwaseyi was originally selected by Minnesota with the 17th overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. John's. In 50 MLS appearances across three seasons, Oluwaseyi has 18 goals and 12 assists.

Internationally, Oluwaseyi has been capped 15 times by Canada and has two international goals.

Oluwaseyi joins CanMNT teammate Buchanan, who is now signed permanently by the club following a loan spell from Inter last season.

The Yellow Submarine sits atop the table in La Liga after two matches, picking up wins in both.

After a fifth-place finish last season, Villarreal will once again play in the Champions League beginning next month.