Tajon Buchanan might be about to have some Canadian company at Villarreal.

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reports the Yellow Submarine is nearing a deal for Canada forward Tani Oluwaseyi with Minnesota United.

Bogert notes that the deal is not finalized, but the transfer fee is believed to be in the neighbourhood of $7.5 million.

Oluwaseyi, 25, has made 23 league appearances for the Loons this season, notching 10 goals and adding seven assists.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Mississauga, Ont., Oluwaseyi was originally selected by Minnesota with the 17th overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of St. John's. In 50 MLS appearances across three seasons, Oluwaseyi has 18 goals and 12 assists.

Internationally, Oluwaseyi has been capped 15 times by Canada and has two international goals.

Oluwaseyi would join Brampton, Ont.'s Buchanan at the club after the winger joined Villarreal on a permanent deal from Inter in July.

Villarreal opened their new season with a 2-0 win over promoted side Oviedo last Friday.