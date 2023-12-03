LONDON (AP) — A second-half equalizer from Odsonne Édouard gave Crystal Palace a share of the points in a scrappy London derby against West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

After a bright start by Palace, it was Mohammed Kudus who opened the scoring against the run of play to the delight of the home supporters at the London Stadium with the team's first shot on target in the 13th minute. Kudus made no mistake after running into the box to meet Vadimír Coufall's cut-back.

Édouard appeared set to nod in an equalizer early in the second half when a free kick was sent across the box only for James Ward-Prowse's late intervention to deflect the ball behind allowed the Hammers to retain their lead.

It didn't last long with Édouard making up for his earlier profligacy when an ill-judged back pass by Konstantinos Mavropanos allowed the Palace forward to intercept and score in the 53rd.

The 1-1 draw keeps West Ham manager David Moyes one defeat away from equaling Harry Redknapp's record of 238 Premier League losses as the Hammers remain ninth in the table on 21 points. Palace stays 12th with 16, a seemingly comfortable nine points above the relegation zone.

