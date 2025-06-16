Women's Super League in England to expand from 12 to 14 teams

LONDON (AP) — The top women's soccer league in England is set to expand from 12 to 14 teams for the 2026-27 season.

Women's Super League clubs voted Monday for the change that still requires approval from the Football Association board.

At the end of the 2025-26 season, the top two teams from the second tier, WSL 2, will be automatically promoted while the third-placed team will enter a playoff with the last-placed finisher in the top league.

In future seasons, there will be one automatic relegation spot from the Women's Super League and one automatic promotion spot. There will also be a playoff between the teams in second-to-last place in the Super League and the runner-up in WSL 2.

“The introduction of a promotion/relegation playoff creates distinction for the women’s game and introduces a high-profile, high stakes match,” said Nikki Doucet, chief executive of WSL Football.

