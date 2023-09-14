World Cup winner Irene Guerrero has joined Manchester United.

The Spain midfielder comes aboard from Atletico on Women's Super League transfer deadline day.

"Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team," United manager Marc Skinner said in a statement "The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions."

The 26-year-old Guerrero spent last season at Atletico following two seasons at Levante. She made her senior Spain debut in 2019 and has been capped 16 times, scoring four goals.

"I am very proud to be part of the Manchester United family and look forward to achieving all our goals together," Guerrero said.

Runners up to Arsenal last season, United opens their 2023-2024 season on Oct. 1 away to Aston Villa.