Yamal leaves Spain squad with muscle strain, will miss game against Serbia

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Teenage standout Lamine Yamal has left Spain’s squad after he strained a muscle in his left leg.

Yamal will miss Spain’s Nations League home game against Serbia on Tuesday.

A day after the 17-year-old forward helped Spain beat Denmark 1-0, the Spanish soccer federation said Sunday that tests indicated the Barcelona star had strained a leg muscle and was being sent back to his club to avoid “the risk of injury.”

Yamal was a key player in Spain’s triumph at this year’s European Championship.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called up Atletico Madrid player Rodrigo Riquelme in Yamal’s place.

Barcelona’s next game is at home against Sevilla on Oct. 20 in the Spanish league.

