Young B.C. 'keepers to star for Pacific, Whitecaps in Canadian Championship semifinal

VANCOUVER — Emil Gazdov already has plenty of memories of Vancouver's B.C. Place. The one he'll add Tuesday is likely to top them all.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper from North Vancouver, B.C., will take the field for Pacific FC as the Canadian Premier League club aims to upset Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps in the second leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal.

"It's really cool just being able to play against them, especially at B.C. Place," Gazdov said. "Because as a kid, I would go and watch (Whitecaps) games there. … So being able to play there and against them in my home city is really cool."

The six-foot-five netminder has faced the 'Caps before, including during the first leg of the two-game aggregate semifinal in Langford, B.C., back on July 10.

Vancouver ultimately took a 1-0 decision in that game, but Gazdov drew praise for a four-save performance that included a highlight-reel-worthy stop on 'Caps sniper Brian White in the 49th minute.

The American striker sent a blistering header in from the top of the six-yard box, only to see Gazdov dive sideways and poke the ball out of harm's way. White responded with disbelief, simply shaking his head.

On the Pacific bench, goalkeeper Trevor Stiles could barely contain his glee.

"I was giddy. I had a big giddy smile," he said. "Because I know that's Emil. I know that's what Emil can be on a regular basis.

"And I know a lot of people see that in Emil, but for him to showcase that in the Canadian Championship against the Whitecaps? Big players come out in big moments, right? And for me, that's showing to himself, to our club, to other clubs, MLS clubs, that this guy's the real deal."

Part of what impressed Stiles about the save was Gazdov's non-reaction. It's taken the young 'keeper a lot of work to get to a place where he can make an incredible save and act as if nothing happened, the coach said.

And reaching that level of focus and control shows Gazdov is on track to achieve big things.

"I truly feel he can be someone that could be Canada's No. 1 for years to come, he can find himself playing in a top league in the top four or five countries, in those leagues," Stiles said.

"And as well, he's a big, nice, happy young man. Sometimes a kid, but we'll call him a young man. Someone you want to see do well and hit those markers, hit those goals and make those achievements happen."

Gazdov came up through the Whitecaps' academy system where he worked alongside some of the players he'd idolized growing up, including Danish 'keeper David Ousted.

"I remember my first week there, I was working out in the gym … and I was working out right next to him," he said. "It was a pretty critical moment for me, just to watch this guy on the field growing up, and now I'm in the same club, in the same gym, working out next to him."

Gazdov signed his first professional contract with Pacific as a 17-year-old back in June 2020, then went out on loan to FC Nurnberg in Germany in October of the same year.

The netminder returned to Vancouver Island in 2022 and took over the club's No. 1 spot to start the 2023 campaign, backstopping the team to a 11-10-7 regular-season record and an appearance in the CPL playoff semifinals.

The 2024 season has held mixed results for Pacific, who are 5-9-5 in league play and mired in a six-game (0-5-1) winless skid after dropping a 1-0 road decision to Cavalry FC on Saturday.

While the CPL side heads into Tuesday's semifinal as the underdogs, Gazdov takes a lot of confidence from his personal performance in the first leg.

"Obviously, I know in myself, I believe I can be at that level and play," he said. "But then to be able to actually show it, for me that was really nice."

Another young B.C. 'keeper will feature in Tuesday's game, too, with Isaac Boehmer getting the start for Vancouver.

The 22-year-old from Penticton, B.C., came up through the Whitecaps' academy with Gazdov.

"We've taken different paths but, look at that — we're playing against each other again," Boehmer said. "That's always exciting."

Vancouver boasts an 11-8-5 record in MLS play this season but hasn't seen game action since Aug. 7 when they were ousted from the Leagues Cup with a 2-0 loss to Mexican side Pumas UNAM.

"It's always strange when in the middle of the season, you have to do this long break. But it happens," Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said of the layoff.

"We tried to do two different things: give some rest at the beginning, and then train a lot, push, push, push, and work on the way that we want to do things for the next 10 games in MLS, and then the Canadian Championship."

Boehmer won't have much rust to shake off after playing for MLS Next Pro side Whitecaps FC 2 during the break.

"We're full of confidence going into the second leg. Team's prepared, we're ready to rock 'n' roll," he said. "Yeah, we're 1-0 up. But that doesn't really matter anymore. We just want to focus, play a good game and get through to the next round."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.