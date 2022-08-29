Spain use three early goals to defeat Japan, claim FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Inma Gabarro scored in the 12th minute, and Salma Celeste Paralluelo Ayingono scored twice before the 30th minute mark to build a lead the Spanish side would not concede against Japan to claim the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Suzu Amano scored the lone goal for Japan at the 47 minute mark as they fell short of their aspirations to claim a second straight U-20 championship.

Meritxell Font Oliveras stayed strong in net, repeatedly repelling the Japanese attack in the second half.

Japan dominated possession in the second half but could only solve the Spanish keeper once. The Japanese side finished with a 58% - 42% edge in possession for the entire game.

More to come.