Spain leads Japan 1-0 after the first half of their final match of the group stage as both teams are looking for a result to move onto the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If this result holds Spain will finish at the top of Group E with two wins and a draw.

A loss will eliminate Japan from World Cup competition and with Germany leading Costa Rica 1-0 at halftime in their match, Japan's hope could comedown to a tiebreak if they can pull even with Spain.

Japan is trying to reach the knockout stage in consecutive World Cup tournaments for the first time in the nation's history.

Spain took the lead in the 11th minute when forward Alvaro Morata headed a Cesar Azpilicueta pass past Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

The goal gives Morata two goals and an assist to lead Spain in scoring for the tournament.

Morata had an opportunity to add to Spain lead in the 25th minute but his shot was shut down by Gonda.

Japan defender Ko Itakura received his second yellow card of the tournament in the 39th minute and will have to miss a potential Round of 16 game should Japan advance.

Spain dominated the first half controlling possession 80 per cent of the first 45 minutes and outshooting Japan 5-2 with three on goal.