Star-studded feature groups among PGA Championship coverage on TSN, TSN+

The world's best golfers will be at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. to compete at the 105th PGA Championship beginning on Thursday.

Defending champion Justin Thomas headlines a field that includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, and Cameron Smith.

TSN and TSN+ will have coverage from around the course beginning Thursday until a champion is crowned Sunday.

Round 1 coverage starts Thursday at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on TSN4 through to the final putt of the day and you can watch multiple feeds at once on the TSN Multiplex.

Viewers can also watch the alternate telecast of “PGA Championship with Matty and the Caddie,” hosted by Matt Barrie and Michael Collins beginning at 11a.m. ET/8a.m. PT. on TSN5 on Thursday. That feed will move to TSN1 on Friday at the same time.

The winners of all major champions from 2021, 2022, and 2023 will all be a part of the Feature Groups coverage that features 12 continuous hours of golf's biggest names that is exclusively part of a limited-time free preview on TSN+.

Featured Groups for Thursday’s first-round include:

8 a.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland from the 10th tee

8:11 a.m. - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa from the 10th tee

8:22 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland from the 10th tee

8:33 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith from the 10th tee

1:25 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwoord, Cameron Young from the first tee

1:36 p.m. - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau from the first tee

1:47 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Duston Johnson from the first tee

1:58 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson from the first tee