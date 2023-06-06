Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio and striker Jordyn Huitema have been named Canada Soccer’s Players of the Month for May.

Eustaquio helped FC Porto reach the final of the Portuguese Cup (Taça de Portugal) while Huitema scored three goals for NWSL's OL Reign during the month.

Eustaquio played 349 minutes in all competitions as Porto won five straight in May. The club went on to defeat SC Braga 2-0 on Sunday to lift the Portuguese cup.

Huitema played in all five of OL Reign’s May matches, scoring three goals and assisting on another.

Canada Soccer Players of the Month

May — Stephen Eustaquio & Jordyn Huitema

April — Milan Borjan & Cloé Lacasse

March — Cyle Larin & Vanessa Gilles

February — Alistair Johnston & Kailen Sheridan

January — Stephen Eustaquio & Cloé Lacasse

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023