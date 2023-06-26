Canada Soccer announced Monday that Stephen Eustaquio and Samuel Adekugbe have been replaced by Jayden Nelson and Liam Fraser in Canada's Gold Cup roster.

Roster Update 🔁



Stephen Eustáquio and Samuel Adekugbe have been replaced by Jayden Nelson and Liam Fraser in #CANMNT's @GoldCup squad.

The move comes days after Canada announced its roster for the Gold Cup that did not feature Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Alistair Johnston, Atiba Hutchinson and Ismael Kone.

Head coach John Herdman and Canada had its top players available during their 2-0 loss to the United States in the Nations League Final.

Canada opens the Gold Cup against Guadalupe on June 27.