Sweden's Wranaa siblings win world mixed doubles curling championship

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Swedish brother and sister Rasmus and Isabella Wranaa won the world mixed doubles curling championship Saturday with an 8-4 doubling of Estonia.

The Swedes scored two in the second end and stole a point in the third to lead 3-1 and control the game early.

Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill trailed by a point after six ends, but the Wranaa siblings scored a deuce in the seventh and stole another point in the eighth to seal the victory.

Norway's Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten defeated Switzerland 6-5 for the bronze medal.

Canada's Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott were ousted 6-5 by Estonia in a playoff qualification loss Friday and finished fifth.

The combined results of the 2024 and 2025 world championship determine seven of the 10 teams that will join host Italy in the Olympic Games in 2026. The remaining two teams will emerge from a qualifying tournament in December 2025.

Canadians swept the world senior curling championship finals Saturday, with Susan Froud's team from Alliston, Ont., taking the women's crown and Paul Flemming of Halifax victorious in the men's final.

Flemming, third Peter Burgess, second Martin Gavin and lead Kris Granchelli edged Mike Farbelow of the United States 4-3.

Froud, third Kerry Lackie, second Kristin Turcotte and lead Julie McMullin scored a 7-3 win over Lithuania’s Virginija Paulauskaite.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2024.