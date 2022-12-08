Tajon Buchanan continues to weigh his options following meetings with English Premier League and Italian Serie A clubs in Qatar during the World Cup, sources tell TSN.

The 23-year-old Canadian international currently plays for Belgium league champions Club Brugge. Two weeks ago, TSN reported clubs interested in Buchanan are currently putting the value of the midfielder at $20 million, but Club Brugge has not yet indicated at what price they would be willing to sell the Canadian.

Sources tell TSN, Buchanan recently returned to Canada following Canada’s exit from the World Cup. Buchanan is set to return to Brugge on Dec. 12, and the Brampton, Ont., native is said to be focused on Brugge’s league season and its February UEFA Champions League knockout-round games against Portuguese league leaders Benfica.

Buchanan is said to be interested in the right move to one of Europe’s top five leagues — which include the EPL and Serie A — but is looking for the right fit and will not make a move to one of Europe’s top leagues on a whim. Sources also say there’s a possibility Buchanan might move in January then be loaned back to Brugge for the remainder of the season.

News around Buchanan follows the moves of a couple of his national teammates. Defender Alistair Johnston is set to join Scottish Champions Celtic in January, while 20-year-old midfielder Ismaël Koné has signed with Watford FC in the English Championship. Both players spent last season with MLS club CF Montreal