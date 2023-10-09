Canadian Tennis Results: Auger-Aliassime out in first round of Shanghai Masters

Keep track of all rankings and records with TSN's Canadian Tennis Tracker.

The Asian legs of the ATP and WTA tours are in full swing, with several Canadians entered into various 1000 and 500 level tournaments, including Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriela Dabrowski.



Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime’s difficult season continued at the Shanghai Masters 1000 event as he was eliminated in the Round of 64 by unseeded Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 4-6, 6-3.

It was the 23 year old’s fourth consecutive loss on the ATP tour and 11th in his past 13 matches dating back to late April. The Montreal native now has a losing record on the season (15-16) after a breakout 2022 season in which he won four ATP titles and shared victories in the Davis Cup and Laver Cup.

Auger-Aliassime also entered the doubles draw of the Shanghai Masters with partner Jiri Lehecka but fell to Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4, 7-5 in the first round.



Gabriela Dabrowski

Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe fell in the Round of 16 at the China Open to Magda Linette and Peyton Stearns in straight sets 6-2, 7-6.

It was the third straight loss for the US Open champions, who also lost in the first round of the Japan Open following a loss in the finals of the 1000 event in Guadalajara.

Dabrowski and Routliffe opened the Zhengzhou Open on Monday with a 6-4, 7-6 straight-sets win over Xi Yifan and Tereza Mihalikova.



Vasek Pospisil

Pospisil fell to Australian Adam Walton 6-4, 7-6 in the first round of the Tiburon Challenger event. It is the second straight first-round loss at a Challenger event for the 33-year-old, whose record on tour this season sits at 1-2.



Carol Zhao

Zhao was defeated by Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of qualifying at the Zhengzhou Open. She beat Jiang Xinyu in the first round of qualifiers 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.