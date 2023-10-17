Keep track of all rankings and records with TSN's Canadian Tennis Tracker.

It was a banner weekend on both the WTA and ATP tours, with three Canadians, Leylah Annie Fernandez, Gabriela Dabrowski, and Gabriel Diallo capturing titles on Sunday. Vasek Pospisil was also in action this past week on the ATP tour.



Leylah Annie Fernandez

Fernandez defeated Katerina Siniakova 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to win the Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

It was her third career WTA title and first of the 2023 season. The Montreal native moved to No. 43 of the WTA rankings after winning her first title since Monterrey in March 2022.

Fernandez entered the tournament ranked 60th.

The former US Open finalist has a quick turnaround for the Jiangxi Open, winning her first-round match against Hanyu Guo on Monday. With her second-round match against You Xiaodi scheduled for Tuesday.

Gabriela Dabrowski

Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe continued to roll, winning the WTA 500 event in Zhengzhou 6-2, 6-4 over Shuko Aoyama and Eno Shibahara.

The pair have been one of the best doubles teams in the world since joining forces in August, winning two titles in three finals, including the US Open. With the victory in Zhengzhou, the pair have moved into a qualifying place for the WTA finals with just one more week of tournaments remaining in the qualification period.

Gabriel Diallo

Diallo became the third Canadian this past weekend to capture a championship after he defeated Joris De Loore 6-0, 7-5 to win the ATP Challenger event in Bratislava.

It’s the fourth professional title of the 22-year-old’s career and second this season after he won the ITF event in his hometown of Montreal.

With the win, Diallo will jump to a career best No. 130 in the ATP rankings.

Vasek Pospisil

Pospisil fell to Skander Mansouri 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of the ATP Challenger event in Fairfield.

It is the third consecutive first-round loss for the Vernon, B.C., native. He currently ranks No. 287 on the ATP tour.