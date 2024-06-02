PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime saw his run at the French Open come to an end Sunday with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Alcaraz had little trouble from Auger-Aliassime, breaking the Canadian six times on 16 chances and hitting 34 winners, 20 more than Auger-Aliassime, to wrap up the match in two hours 20 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime didn't help his cause with 39 unforced errors, 15 more than Alcaraz.

The 23-year-old Canadian appeared to struggle with his left leg and called a trainer at the changeover at 3-2 down in the second set, then left the court for a medical timeout.

Alcaraz has won three straight matches against Auger-Aliassime to tie their career series at 3-3.

The Spaniard will next face ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 21st at Roland Garros, was the last Canadian active in the singles draws.

He tied his best performance at the clay-court Grand Slam. Auger-Aliassime also made it to the round of 16 in 2022 before losing to another highly ranked Spaniard in Rafael Nadal.

Earlier, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe posted a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over the Chinese tandem of Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Gao. The ninth seeds will next face Japan's Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.