Gabriela Dabrowski

Dabrowski and her partner Erin Routliffe reached the women’s doubles final in Miami but were unable to capture the title, falling 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 to American’s Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Dabrowski and Routliffe won the opening set but went down 5-1 to begin the second set. The pair forced a tiebreaker but ultimately dropped the set, forcing a match tiebreak game.

Kenin and Mattek-Sands entered the tournament as alternates when another team withdrew.

This was the first final of the season for Dabrowski and Routlffe, after reaching the semifinals in Dubai and at the Australian Open.

Dabrowski and Routliffe rank fourth and fifth on the WTA doubles tour, respectively.

Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov had his best performance of the season, reaching the third round in Miami before falling 6-3, 7-6 to Matteo Arnaldi.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native was up 7-6 in a second-set tiebreaker with a chance to force a third set, but stopped three straight points to lose in straight sets.

Shapovalov beat world No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, the highest-ranked opponent he has beaten this season.

The 24-year-old saw his rank jump from 131 to 121 following the third-round exit.

Shapovalov is schedule to take on Marcos Giron in the first round in Houston on Tuesday.

Leylah Annie Fernandez

Fernandez fell 7-5, 6-4 to American Jessica Pegula in the third round in Miami. The 21-year-old committed four double faults and won 58.6 per cent of her first-serve points.

The Laval, Que. native, ranked No. 35 in the world entering this tournament, won her round of 64 matchup 6-4, 6-2 over Emiliana Arango.

Fernandez will return to action at the WTA500 Charleston Open that begins on Apr. 1.

Fernandez improved her world rank of No. 34 following the third-round defeat.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Auger-Aliassime reached the second round in Miami before being ousted by No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev.

The Montreal native served up seven aces and won 71 per cent of his first-serve points but was still unable to take a set from Zverev.

Auger-Aliassime retained the No. 36 seed on the ATP tour.