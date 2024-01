Italy's Jannik Sinner has defeated No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic (6-1, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 ) in four sets for an upset victory in the semifinals to advance to the Australian Open final.

This will be Sinner's first Grand Slam final appearance and he will face the winner of the Daniil Medvedev-Alexander Zverev semifinal.

More to come.