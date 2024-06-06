PARIS (AP) — Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won the French Open mixed doubles title by beating Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.

This is the first tournament Siegemund and Roger-Vasselin played together. Siegemund, a 36-year-old from Germany, previously won the U.S. Open mixed doubles with a different partner in 2016 and women’s doubles in 2020.

For the 40-year-old Roger-Vasselin of France, this is his first mixed doubles trophy. His only other major title came in the French Open men’s doubles in 2014.

Krawczyk, an American, and Skupski of Britain won two Wimbledon titles together in 2021 and 2022.

The men’s doubles final is set for Saturday and the women’s doubles final is scheduled for Sunday.

