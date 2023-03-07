The 2023 Players Championship: How to watch, stream the tournament on TSN+, TSN

The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is set to host 49 of the top 50 players on the current FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List as the 2023 Players Championship gets underway Thursday on TSN+.

A total of seven Canadians are in a star-studded field highlighted by the world No. 1 Jon Rahm, 2019 Players champion Rory McIlroy, 2017 champion Justin Thomas, PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, and Hideki Matsuyama.

Watch The 2023 Players Championship LIVE on TSN, with coverage starting Thursday at 6:45 a.m. ET/3:45 a.m. PT on TSN+ with featured groups, marquee group and featured holes.

Six hundred FedExCup points are up for grabs to the winner and a purse worth $25 million.

Six hundred FedExCup points are up for grabs to the winner and a purse worth $25 million.

This year's Players Championship will be without 2022 champion Cameron Smith, who defected to the LIV Golf League in August.

Thursday's first round gets underway with featured groups highlighted by Tony Finau, Tom Kim and Patrick Cantlay teeing off at 7:34 a.m. ET/4:34 a.m. PT, followed by Morikawa, Adam Scott, and Rickie Fowler at 7:45 a.m. ET/4:45 a.m. PT. Rahm, Scheffler, McIlroy make up final morning featured group in the 7:56 a.m. ET/4:56 a.m. PT tee time.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick headlines the first afternoon featured group Thursday as he plays alongside Hovland and Shane Lowry in the 12:34pm ET/9:34am PT group. U.S. Open runner-up Will Zalatoris is paired with Kurt Kitayama and Xander Schauffele in the next featured group 10 minutes later. Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Spieth round out the final afternoon featured group.

Coming off a T21 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Corey Conners is paired with fellow Canadian Nick Taylor in the 7:34am ET group. Surrey B.C.'s Adam Svensson slots alongside Americans Joel Dahmen and Robert Streb in the 7:56am ET group.

Canada’s Taylor Pendrith will be among the first on course as he tees off at 7:12am ET, Mackenzie Hughes in the 8:18am ET group and Adam Hadwin will be the last Canadian to tee off at 8:40 am ET.

