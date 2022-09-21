Jonathan Osorio will not take part in Canada's two World Cup tune-up friendlies this week against Qatar and Uruguay, Canada Soccer announced on Wednesday.

The Toronto FC midfielder did not travel to Europe as he has been dealing with what he calls a "neurological dysfunction."

Jonathan Osorio has stayed back in Toronto to continue his recovery process

The 30-year-old Toronto native missed five league matches from late August to the middle of September. He made a 19-minute appearance off the bench in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Orlando City.

Last week, Osorio said he began to experience symptoms following an elbow to the head from Chicago Fire midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri during a July 13th match.

“At the time, when I got the hit, I didn’t feel any symptoms, I just felt the hit which hurt,” Osorio said. “They checked me at half-time and I was fine. All I could feel was the actual impact of the hit and I thought maybe it’s just a contusion on my head."

As symptoms worsened, Osorio said that the uncertainty began to affect his mental health.

“It was just hard to really figure out what it was," Osorio said. "I started feeling good after some rest and then I come back to the field and as soon as we ramp it up, I start feeling horrible again. You have an injury that nobody can really tell you what it is, especially about the head.”

The Reds' all-time appearances leader, Osorio has been a fixture in John Herdman's side during CONCACAF qualifying. Osorio has been capped 55 times by the CanMNT, scoring seven goals.

Canada is set to take on Qatar in Vienna on Friday before relocating to Bratislava to face off with Uruguay on Monday.