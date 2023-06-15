There are seven Canadians in the field for this week's U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

You can watch coverage LIVE on TSN3, TSN4 and the TSN App, or see multiple feeds at once with the TSN Multiplex.

Abbotsford, B.C. native Nick Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open last week in Toronto, defeating Tommy Fleetwood with a miraculous 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole. It was the first time a Canadian had won the event since Pat Fletcher in 1954. Taylor will get his U.S. Open started Thursday evening at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Follow his opening round, as well as Thursday's round from all the other Canadians in the field, right here.

Adam Svensson

Hole 1 (Par 5): Birdie, -1

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, -1

Hole 3 (Par 4): Bogey, E

Hole 4 (Par 3): Par, E

Hole 5 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Bogey, +1

Hole 7 (Par 3): Birdie, E

Roger Sloan

Hole 1 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 4 (Par 3): Par, -1

Hole 5 (Par 4): Bogey, E

Hole 6 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Hole 7 (Par 3): Par, -1

Corey Conners

Hole 1 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Hole 3 (Par 4): Birdie, -1

Adam Hadwin

Hole 1 (Par 5): Par, E

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E

Taylor Pendrith

Tee time: 3:37 p.m. ET

Nick Taylor

Tee time: 5:05 p.m. ET

Mackenzie Hughes

Tee time: 5:05 p.m. ET