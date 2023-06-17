It was a tough second round for the Canadians at the U.S. Open as Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith and Roger Sloan all shot rounds over par to miss the cut.

That leaves Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson as the remaining three left at Los Angeles Country Club for the weekend.

Rickie Fowler (-10) heads into Round 3 as the leader.

Here is a look at where each Canadian stands:

Adam Hadwin: E in Round 3, +2 overall, T54

Adam Svensson: +1 overall, T40 (11:39 a.m. ET tee time)

Mackenzie Hughes: E overall, T30 (12:34 p.m. ET tee time)

Here is a hole-by-hole look at each Canadian:

Adam Hadwin

Hole 1 (Par 5): Par, E in Round 3

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, E in Round 3

Hole 3 (Par 4): Par, E in Round 3

Hole 4 (Par 3): Par, E in Round 3

Overall: +2