It was a record-setting day at the Los Angeles Country Club in the opening round of the U.S. Open Thursday as two players set records for the lowest round total in tournament history and six players shot 65 or better.

Rickie Fowler was first to post a 62, followed up by Xander Schauffele minutes later.

Watch the second round of the 2023 U.S. Open LIVE on TSN4, the TSN App, or see multiple feeds at once with the TSN.ca Multiplex.

There are a record-setting seven Canadians in the field this week at LACC and Mackenzie Hughes had the best start of the bunch, firing a three-under 67 to sit in a tie for seventh heading into Round 2.

Nick Taylor -- fresh off a historic win last week in Toronto at the Canadian Open -- didn't do quite as well (+2) and he will have his work cut out for him to make the weekend. Here is where each Canadian stands on Day 2:

Taylor Pendrith: +1 for week, T56

Mackenzie Hughes: -3, T7 (11:35 a.m. ET tee time)

Nick Taylor: +2, T83 (11:35 a.m. ET tee time)

Adam Svensson: +1, T56 (3:37 p.m. ET tee time)

Roger Sloan: +2, T83 (3:48 p.m. ET tee time)

Corey Conners: E, T38 (4:32 p.m. ET tee time)

Adam Hadwin: E, T38 (4:54 p.m. ET tee time)

Here is a hole-by-hole look at each Canadian's Round 2:

Taylor Pendrith

Hole 1 (Par 5): Birdie, -1 in Round 2

Hole 2 (Par 4): Par, -1 in Round 2

Overall: +1