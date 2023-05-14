Innisfil, Ontario – Race one of the 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s season was dominated by one driver – Treyten Lapcevich.

But his victory wasn’t without a challenge.

After topping the leaderboards in practice and qualifying and leading the first 246 laps of the 250-lap race, Lapcevich seemed untouchable.

It wasn't until a late caution with eight to go, that it became anyone’s race to win.

Alex Guenette, who restarted the race from second on the final restart, took the lead with two to go.

While victory was insight for Guenette, the driver of the No. 20 FBM/Delta Bingo Chevrolet was still close behind. In the final corner, Lapcevich got to Guenette's inside, made contact, and drove through on his way to his third win of his NASCAR career, while the No. 3 ASSA ABLOY / Motos Illimitées Chevrolet finished second.

“Those restarts got nerve racking,” said Lapcevich. “A hole opened up in turn three on that last lap and we were able to get it done.

The only laps that Lapcevich did not lead were held by Guenette, who starts the season with his new team, Ed Hakonson Racing.

“I gave it all I had there. Got the lead with one lap to go but just came up short,” said Guenette. “Gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season”.

Kevin Lacroix, who was a close contender in the three-way battle for the lead on the final restart, finished the race in third, ahead of reigning champion Marc-Antoine Camirand, and Donald Theetge, who rounded out the top-five.

D.J. Kennington, L.P. Dumoulin, J.P. Bergeron, Larry Jackson, and Brandon Watson finished sixth through 10th respectively.

The 2023 NASCAR Pinty’s season will continue next weekend, Sunday, May 21, at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. The race can be streamed live on TSN+ and FloRacing.